Federal judge mulls Guam abortion lawsuit

A lawsuit that seeks to immediately strike down portions of Guam’s informed consent law regarding abortions now rests in the hands of a federal court judge.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Hawaii-based doctors, Shandini Raidoo and Bliss Kaneshiro, who want to offer medication abortions via telemedicine to women living on Guam.

The case was heard virtually on Friday in the District Court of Guam before Judge Heather Kennedy, magistrate judge for the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

“Today, the only way to get an abortion in Guam is through telemedicine, and the plaintiffs are the only two physicians who are willing and able to provide that care. However, under Guam law section 3218.1 certain information must be provided to every patient in person at least 24 hours before the abortion. The plaintiffs are not challenging the fact that the information must be provided, they are not challenging the content of the information, and they are not challenging that the information must be provided at least 24 hours before the abortion. If plaintiffs were provided the relief they seek, they will still be providing all the information within the statute at least 24 hours before the abortion,” said attorney Alexa Kolbi-Molinas of the ACLU.

She argued the primary concern is whether it is constitutional under the current circumstances to prevent the doctors from meeting with patients via videoconference.

“The counseling that plaintiffs provide their patients who obtain medication abortion using telemedicine is extensive, is thorough, and is tailored to the needs of each individual patient. It is no different than the counseling that they provide to patients who obtain medication in person,” she said. “There is no abortion being performed in Guam at all. The only way to access abortion, the only way to communicate with a physician who is going to provide the abortion is through telemedicine.”

She said the burden is that “this in-person requirement jeopardizes the confidentiality of patients seeking abortions," adding that “when this law was passed, abortion was being provided on the island. People were obtaining this information from their providers. Right now, it’s a completely different situation.”

The ACLU contends that since Dr. Wiliam Freeman, the last of the abortion doctors on Guam, closed his practice in 2018, women and girls who wanted to end unwanted pregnancies have not had access to safe and legal abortions on the island.

Adelup made an effort to bring in doctors who, among other areas of their practice, perform abortions, but to no avail.

Kolbi-Molinas said the doctors wanted to come to Guam to provide the abortions, however, they couldn’t find a provider willing to give them the space.

“Because the providers were too afraid of retaliation and backlash if they were known to be providing abortion. Numerous providers will not even refer for abortion and when Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero tried to recruit for an abortion provider in Guam, it resulted in protests. That stigma is very difficult, even for physicians who are supportive to want to affiliate themselves or connect themselves to abortion,” she said.

The Hawaii-based doctors want the court to declare the “in-person information requirement” of the informed consent law an undue, and thus an unconstitutional, burden on the right to abortion on Guam.

Assistant Attorney General of Guam James Canto opposed the request.

“The plaintiffs either admit or do not deny the following: One, that the plaintiffs could communicate the state-mandated information in person, but they think they should not have to. Two, that they can also come to provide that information in person to their patients, but they simply choose not to. Also, the law being challenged did not cause abortion providers to retire in Guam or cause women to leave Guam to obtain an abortion,” said Canto. “I would say that they so much as admitted that a woman driving to a local clinic office to receive that state-mandated information in person is not itself a substantial obstacle, … so, basically, the plaintiffs could affiliate with a local physician or other qualified persons under the statute to provide the information in person.”

Canto contended the case should be argued at trial.

“The difference can be identified by the difference between watching a play when you are sitting in the front row and the actors are reciting their lines while looking you in the eye versus viewing the same play on a reduced, less-than-life-size video screen, and seeing only their head and shoulders. There’s an intangible quality that makes the distinction between those two settings,” he said. “The doctor or other qualified person can’t know what the actual quality is of the image or sound on the receiving patient's end, for that matter.

The AG’s office contends that the U.S. Supreme Court precedent would find the in-person information requirement “does not place a substantial obstacle in the path of women seeking an abortion.”

“The idea that just because you are sitting in a room with a psychologist that you are somehow going to get a detailed and thorough extensive discussion of what the anatomical characteristics of an embryo is at eight weeks versus ten weeks versus at six weeks, and that I think the quote was that they would be able to field your questions…and provide the information that in the government’s view could be information that after 24 hours might persuade a person not to have an abortion. But, the idea that somehow that person is better qualified because they are in person as opposed to having a highly trained qualified OB-GYN whose entire medical practice is around answering those questions is just irrational,” Kolbi-Molinas said.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho and the members of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners were named as defendants in the lawsuit in their official capacities.

The court took the matter under advisement and will issue a written decision at a later date.