Federal judge reviews request to dismiss lockdown lawsuit

The Office of the Attorney General's request to dismiss a lockdown lawsuit filed by a local bar owner against the governor and director of Public Health is under a judge's review.

District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo heard arguments from both parties during a virtual hearing held on Tuesday.

Local bar owner Thomas Peinhopf’s lawsuit asks the federal court to nullify the governor's executive orders that forbade certain businesses from opening during the pandemic.

He operates Livehouse and The Shady Lady bar/tavern.

Assistant Attorney General Rob Weinberg argued the case should be tossed out, adding that the whole world is dealing with the pandemic.

“I want to be real clear ... the governor of Guam is not unsympathetic to Mr. Peinhopf’s economic concerns ... this is a serious matter and it's not taken lightly,” said Weinberg.

The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin. Both are named as defendants in their personal and official capacities in the suit, which was filed last month.

Wienberg referred the court to statistics claiming that bars, taverns, and churches are among the places where the virus that causes COVID-19 has spread.

“I didn’t make this stuff up. You can Google it and find it,” he said. “This isn’t against Mr. Peinhopf personally. It’s a general rule that applies to everybody.”

Peinhopf contends he and others like him are being treated differently.

“There are many, many, many, ways in which a bar owner can operate safely,” said Peinhopf’s attorney Tom Fisher. “That is doable.”

Fisher contends in his opposition that, “After all, a person can distance as well at a bar as he can at Pay-Less. This is a taking for public purpose without compensation…In short, he enjoys a fundamental, constitutionally protected right that has been stripped from him."

The lawsuit contends the governor's executive orders violate the Constitution in that they "control the movement of citizens in their private property."

Bordallo will issue his decision and recommendation to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.