A facility that will further assist the Guam Police Department in solving decades-old cases has been completed.

The Gregorio G. Perez Crime Lab was officially unveiled Wednesday morning at the Guam Community College campus in Mangilao. The ribbon-cutting ceremony had several dignitaries in attendance who were among the first to see a facility that has been years in the making, according to GCC President Mary Okada.

Speakers at the event included Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio, who said that with the new crime lab, GPD will no longer have to wait up to two years to have DNA analyzed.

"What this building means for Guam is hope. Hope for the families of unsolved homicides. Hope for victims of rape. Because now, we don't have to wait. We wait anywhere from eight to 24 months to get results from a DNA analysis when we send it off island, but this brings hope to our island that we can now have the capacity to do the work here locally," Ignacio said.

He added that DNA "is the new fingerprint."

"The science behind DNA is helping to solve cases that have sat in boxes untouched and have not moved for decades," said the police chief, who told The Guam Daily Post in January 2022 that there were 103 cold cases - including 81 homicides - dating as far back as 1973.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said that the lab is key to "tipping the scales of law toward justice."

"Too many families have felt the pain brought on by a lack of evidence in court," Leon Guerrero said. "We know there is a real fear of crime in our backyard, and I want the people of Guam to know we have solutions."

One of the special guests in attendance, who assisted in the funding of the crime lab, was U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen Cantor, who called the lab "a great investment for Guam, the region and our nation."