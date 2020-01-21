District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. will retire from his position in February, but there’s no word yet as to who will replace him on the bench.

"No order of appointment has been issued yet," said Chuck White, Chief Deputy Clerk at the District Court of Guam.

Background investigations were conducted on the selected candidates, however, details of those who applied haven’t been publicly disclosed.

The search for his replacement began last May. The position is an eight-year term.

Manibusan has served 16 years as a U.S. magistrate judge and more than eight years as a judge in the Judiciary of Guam.

Following the announcement of the job opening, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said, "We appreciate his many years of service to the courts and to the people of Guam, and we will certainly be savoring the short time he has left with us."

White said Manibusan respectfully declines to be interviewed, as he wishes to retire quietly.