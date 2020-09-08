Federal medical team arrives to support GMH

Most members of the Department of Defense medical team, who are responding to Guam’s call for help with COVID-19 response, arrived last week and already have started the process of integrating to assist the Guam Memorial Hospital.

A group of eight arrived earlier last week, with an addition seven arriving on Wednesday night, said Jonathon Bartlett, regional emergency coordinator for the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Region IX.

Bartlett said the licensing and certification necessary for the team has gone by very quickly.

Charles Esteves, Office of Civil Defense administrator, said six more medical professionals from DOD will arrive this Wednesday.

Their arrival comes as the number of COVID-19 patients at GMH has been rising, along with the number of hospital staff members who've tested positive for the virus.

GMH, as of Monday, had 47 COVID-19 patients. Guam Regional Medical City has three COVID-19 patients with one in intensive care unit, and U.S. Naval Hospital Guam had two patients.

Officials, last week, also confirmed that 32 GMH staffers had tested positive for the coronavirus over the last few weeks.

Bartlett said his goal here is to help the team transition to support GMH but also find some long-term solutions. He said an increase in COVID-19 numbers will continue to fatigue the local staff and also stretch the already thinly spread federal government's resources even thinner.

"And that's one of the things, as we see the community spread continue, (that) we're concerned about," he said.

"We want to make sure that the Guam Memorial Hospital does have the staffing capability to meet the amount of COVID cases on island and to support the front-line workers there."

Phase 2

A second team, or Phase 2, of the medical support, could be possible but that phase isn't something they want to execute unless it's absolutely necessary – if the number of cases continues to increase, for example.

The medical team that's here this week will meet ICU nursing requirements. The team includes two doctors, four respiratory therapists and 15 nurses.

"That capability – while there may not be a specific one-for-one, but the overall capability to support respiratory therapy medical care ICU, and ICU emergency room doctors – is something the DOD has been able to source and is actively integrating into GMH," he said.

"Phase 2 is something we hope not to use but it's going to take a lot of mitigation measures and the help of the citizens of Guam to really reduce the spread," he added.

Phase 2 would almost double the current team in terms of medical providers but the specifics of that team, including its composition of nurses, doctors and therapists, and overall numbers, "will be developed as the requirement and the specific providers are identified."

"It's something we have planned for, (though) we hope we don't have to do that," he said, emphasizing the need to find a long-term solution for GMH's nursing shortage.

He said they've had very helpful discussions with GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas. He's also met with Director Art San Agustin of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which also is facing a shortage as its nurses are working to test residents while also call residents with results or as part of contact-tracing efforts.

"And GMH has taken some these measures already," Bartlett stated. "We want to make sure that the critical care elements are met and the COVID-related needs are met in order to save lives."

Bartlett said he's worked on emergency responses for SARS and H1N1 and "this is the largest pandemic I've had to deal with."

He also deals with responses to natural disasters, he said adding: "I prefer disasters that I can see."

"This one is very difficult to manage and it's requiring not only a whole of government response, private entities as well as citizens of the Untied States to overcome," he said.

"I've never seen national resources stretched to such a level before. And we're in new territory as far as getting out and finding creative solutions to manage this."