Federal methamphetamine trial to begin

Jacob Vance Manibusan will go to trial Monday for federal charges related to an alleged conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Manibusan, also known as "Kadi," was indicted in the District Court of Guam in January with charges of conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.

The case, which was first made public last month, contains few details about Manibsuan's actions, but alleges he "did knowingly and intentionally conspire with other persons" to sell methamphetamine between November 2020 and January 2021.

Federal prosecutors, according to their exhibit list, will present messages and phone calls between Manibusan and Monica Calvo, a cooperating witness with the government who will be called to testify.

Another witness who will be called to testify is Annalyn Tenorio, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute five grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride in January. Tenorio's plea agreement states she was Manibusan's girlfriend and was involved in selling methamphetamine to a confidential source used by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to court documents, video recordings of controlled buy operations will be used as evidence in Manibusan's trial.

The trial is scheduled to start before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood at 10 a.m. Monday.

Bank fraud

Manibusan previously was charged in the District Court of Guam in 2010 for submitting loan applications to Navy Federal Credit Union with false information regarding his employment and income, federal court records show.

Manibusan went to trial in 2011 and was found guilty of bank fraud. He was sentenced to six months in federal prison and placed on supervised release for five years.

In 2018, Manibusan's supervised release period was terminated early.