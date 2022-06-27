Federal mortgage tax credit program helps address gap in affordable housing locally

For many working families, the dream of owning a home can seem distant with rising interest rates, escalating costs to buy a home, and limited supply, a home today averages roughly $400,000.

It’s a price tag that many working families are not able to afford when it comes to putting the deposit or paying for closing costs. Blue Water Realty Principal Broker Carlos Camacho referred to this group of working families as the moderate income community.

“These are the guys where right now there’s no inventory out there, there’s very little inventory,” said Camacho, who also serves as the chairman of the Housing Opportunity Committee of the Guam Association of Realtors.

Building a home from the ground up is even more costly as a result of inflation of the prices of goods and services.

“Everybody is priced gaped. What I like about this program that the governor announced, the Mortgage Credit Certificate allocation administered by Guam Housing Corp. and the allocation of that amount is allocated by GEDA. GEDA gets the annual amounts from the Internal Revenue Service to say this is how much credits you are allowed to provide for this program,” Camacho said referring to the Governor’s State of the Island address.

Last he checked, which was roughly six months ago, he noted a large sum of money available to fund the program.

“There was over $51 million available to use for these MCCA program in Guam. How that would help for example, this applies to first-time homeowners … if that program gets implemented GEDA oversees the program under the Private Activity Bond and one of the Private Activity Bond is the MCC allocation. This is not pandemic money. This is $51 million sitting ready to be used in the program,” Camacho said.

Camacho provided the following example to explain how the program would help more families attain homeownership.

“What the MCCA does is, when Mr. and Mrs. John Cruz qualifies at the bank for $350,000 or $400,000 they’re probably going to get denied because their debt-to-income ratio exceeds the loan. But with this program, the mortgage credit tax credit, 15% to 20% could help offset the individual’s income. What that does is improves the buying power,” Camacho said.

In the exercise he used, the average estimate would improve the buying power by $40,000.

“What that means is Mr. and Mrs. John Cruz who used to only qualify from $350,000 can now qualify for $390,000. ... We don’t control the market. Like the governor said we don’t control the price of oil, we don’t control the market supply chain and all that,” Camacho said.

He said the program the governor spoke of will close the gap, by how much will depend on the buyer’s debt-to-income ratio.

“If you take the average of $40,000 improvement to their buying power, divided by the $51 million that’s ready to be allocated that will infuse close to 1,200 houses into the market,” Camacho said.

The MMCA would only be provided when buyers are approved by participating financial institutions for a mortgage.

“It ignites an economic engine,” Camacho said.

Tackling high costs of first-time homeownership has another component, lowering the cost of construction.

“I am working with GEDA and Sen. Joe San Agustin who is chair of the housing committee. We are looking at improving the Qualifying Certificate for housing. There is one already on the books, but my goal as chair of this committee is to expand this opportunity to educate the construction industry so that they know this (qualifying certificate) is available,” he said.

Under the available QC there is a three-legged tax break through GEDA which could lower the costs of construction.

Rules and regulations are being developed and a public hearing would need to occur and approvals would need to come from the Legislature and the governor for the program to come to fruition.