Federal partners visit GDOE to help with strategic plan

Two national organizations that focus on education will be in Guam this week to help the Department of Education develop its strategic plan and find ways to improve special education services.

Two representatives from the Pacific Region Comprehensive Center will be joining GDOE to work on the State Strategic Plan.

“They have been our consultants, and they are going to be meeting with all of our committee members and Guam Education Board members about specific goals, objectives and strategies in the strategic plan and providing guidance on how to strengthen our work before we bring it to the board for consideration over the next two months,” said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

The State Strategic Plan which will guide the public education system for the next five years. The plan is expected to be completed soon and adopted by the Guam Education Board by April.

Developing a State Strategic Plan and carrying it out has been a challenge. To assist, the U.S. Department of Education assigned a partner to work with Guam.

Allison Layland, of Pacific Region Comprehensive Center, has been assisting GDOE to develop an actionable State Strategic Plan with her technical expertise.

Special education

Representatives of the National Association of States Directors of Special Education will also be visiting this week to assist with GDOE’s Special Education Division.

“They will be visiting for the entire week providing technical assistance to our special education division, as well as several schools, particularly in the area of professional development, and designing and implementing effective professional development programs in the department,” Sanchez said.

The organization supports state leaders of special education with the goal of improving “individual and organizational success for state leaders of special education by providing relevant services that guide positive systemic change and results thereby ensuring students with disabilities will live, learn, work and participate in their communities,” according to the organization’s website.