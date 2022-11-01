Federal policy nets higher tax refunds, less income withheld

The Internal Revenue Service has announced tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments, which should result in a smaller tax liability, and perhaps larger tax refunds for many local residents.

Guam's local tax code mirrors any changes made to the federal policies automatically, which means local residents should expect upcoming changes to deductions, income tax brackets and income withheld on paychecks.

While some of the deductions won't be clear until residents file their 2023 tax returns beginning in 2024, paychecks could have a higher net amount as early as January 2023.

News outlets like Bloomberg and CNN have reported about the anticipated net effect on take-home pay.

“It is very likely that you would see more in your paycheck starting in January (due to the IRS inflation adjustments, which) tend to result in lower withholding for a given level of income,” Mark Luscombe, principal federal tax analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, told CNN.

His opinion was validated by Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, director of Guam's Department of Revenue and Taxation, who said local filers should expect the same positive outcome.

"In general, IRS releases changes to the withholding table at the end of a year to go into effect the next year," she said. "The Inflation Reduction Act changes are for tax year 2023 so the changes in withholding will begin next year."

Mansapit-Shimizu also reiterated that some changes approved by the IRS, like over standard deductions, won't be logged until tax returns are filed a year later.

"Payroll withholding changes occur starting in the beginning of calendar year 2023 for 2023 tax returns filed in 2024," she said.

A standard deduction reduces how much income is taxed, allowing taxpayers to collect the deducted amount tax-free. The deduction varies depending on filing status and other factors and is generally adjusted each year for inflation. There are certain restrictions on who can utilize standard deductions and when deductions can apply.

For tax year 2023 the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly increases by $1,800, up to $27,700. Tax returns for 2023 will be filed starting in January 2024.

For single filers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction goes up to $13,850, or an adjustment of $900 from tax year 2022. For heads of household, the standard deduction will go up to $20,800, or up $1,400 from the 2022 amount.

According to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, these changes will help working families and individuals deal with inflation.

"This means that working families will be able to take home more of their hard-earned dollars and this will be a help with the cost of living," she stated in a release.

An explainer of the changes published by Investopedia reported the people who will see most savings due to changes in income tax brackets will be the "highest income taxpayers."

For example, according to the trade publication, the top marginal tax rate of 37% will apply to single filers with income above $578,125 in 2023, up from $539,900 in 2022.

"That change alone will save single filers subject to the top marginal rate $764.50," Investopedia reported.

The Society for Human Resource Management is advising employees to "revisit" withholding decisions, including how much salary to defer into retirement of health savings accounts, which are often used to keep filers from moving up a tax bracket.

"Employees can also choose whether to participate in a nonqualified deferred income plan, if that option is available through their employer," SHRM stated in an online article detailing the changes from IRS.