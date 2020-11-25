A man who was recently indicted on drug charges in the District Court of Guam has died, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero.

Defendant Mi Sun Kwon Yoo was scheduled to answer to the charges before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Leon Guerrero told the court he will be filing a motion to dismiss the case after his office received information of the defendant’s passing.

Yoo was indicted last month on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride, along with a notice of forfeiture.

According to court documents, Yoo knowingly and intentionally distributed five grams or more of meth on or about June 1, 2018. Additional details of the alleged crime were not included in the indictment handed down on Oct. 7.