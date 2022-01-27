Federal reimbursement eyed for next round of war claims

Two Guam senators said they would push for the U.S. Congress to reimburse the local government for money it will spend to pay another round of financial claims for those who suffered, or the heirs of those who died, during Guam's occupation in World War II.

The official request for federal funding would come in the form of a substantive resolution, according to Sen. Joe San Agustin, who indicated he would introduce such a measure.

He made the commitment amid debate on the funding source of the latest round of claims, which has already been authorized in local law, but awaits further legislative approval of the program's implementation plan.

On Wednesday, during deliberations on a bill enacting the plan, several senators unsuccessfully attempted to direct that Section 30 money – which is collected from payroll taxes of federal government workers and military personnel whose residence is elsewhere – repay a $10 million appropriation out of excess General Fund revenue.

Sen. Joanne Brown, who supported the amendment, said it was "unfortunate" that the federal government hasn't paid the same recognition to others who suffered during World War II, including Japanese-Americans who were forced to live in internment camps.

"I think we all recognize that there's probably no future in the U.S. Congress of addressing this issue again," she said, referencing a decades-long federal effort to pay local residents reparations that recently ended.

Section 30 money, Brown argued, should be used in the new local program to "emulate" the funding source used for the federal payouts.

But other lawmakers pushed back on the attempt, eventually leading San Agustin to comment that he will pursue a new federal appropriation to reimburse the local treasury for money spent paying a second round of war claims.

"My committee is putting together a resolution for my colleagues to request that (Del. Michael San Nicolas) ask the United States to reimburse us for all our expenditures," he said. "Because as we all talk about what we want to see done, I'm taking the next step ... to reimburse us for paying what you should have paid."

San Agustin's resolution will include the "definite amount" of what ends up being paid, he said.

Initial reaction on the legislative floor showed bipartisan support for the idea from at least one other senator.

"I'd like to ask to be the first co-sponsor of that resolution," Sen. Telo Taitague said.

The amended plan, in the form of Bill 230-36, was moved to the Legislature's voting file.

Under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, two groups of claimants could file claims:

• Heirs of Guam residents who died as a result of the attack and occupation of Guam by Imperial Japanese military forces during World War II or during the liberation of Guam from the Japanese.

• A war survivor who is alive today, or the heirs of a war survivor who was alive on the date of the enactment of the act on Dec. 23, 2016.

Bill 83-63

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, lawmakers were discussing a measure that would designate certain Guam highways for the movement of heavier vehicles, and makes other reforms to laws that regulate weight on the island's roads.

Bill 83-63 was introduced by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who has been excused from session. The measure increases maximum allowable weights to 95,000 pounds on "designated haul roads," which have initially been identified as Routes 1, 8, 11 and 16.

Companies, according to the legislation, would be able to haul greater weights upon receiving a special permit from the Department of Public Works.