One of the men convicted in a 2011 armed robbery was granted his request to be released early from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Balbino Leon Guerrero appeared virtually before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday.

Leon Guerrero, who was sentenced to 91 months in prison back in 2014, asked to be released early due to severe health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. It was said in court that Leon Guerrero had contracted the coronavirus while in custody.

Federal prosecutors did not oppose his release, but recommended that Leon Guerrero stay away from the store he robbed after he returns to Guam.

He will be placed on five years of supervised release.

2011 armed robbery

Leon Guerrero along with Dwayne San Nicolas and Dedrick Aguon in July 2012 pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery, and to discharging or brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

The men admitted that on Sept. 8, 2011, Aguon provided Leon Guerrero and San Nicolas with a .22 caliber firearm and a 9 mm Beretta.

Leon Guerrero and San Nicolas then drove to New Nana's Mart in Agana Heights, entered the store and pointed the firearms at the cashier, demanding money, Post files state. The men then fled the store with cash.