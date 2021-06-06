The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have completed surveys of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and the Skilled Nursing Facility on May 28 and 27, respectively. This survey was a revisit, full and complaint survey, according to GMHA spokeswoman Mai Habib.

GMHA is now waiting for the results. It typically takes a month to two months for the post-survey process, she said.

"CMS needs to send their final findings to GMHA and GMHA has to respond," Habib said.

The last full survey of GMHA was in April 2018.

The hospital authority was cited for multiple deficiencies, largely related to management, and GMHA was at risk of losing millions of federal dollars in Medicare and Medicaid by October of that year.

GMHA submitted a corrective action plan by August 2018, pausing the termination of GMH's provider status, but a follow-up survey was anticipated.

CMS visited again in February 2019 and submitted a statement of deficiencies to the hospital in March, which GMH responded to as well.

However, the response didn’t include everything CMS officials wanted, and federal officials gave GMHA until mid-April 2019 to revise and resubmit its response to two remaining deficiencies, which would again necessitate another survey if the response was deemed sufficient.

According to Habib, CMS has accepted all of the hospital's plans for correction and the last revisit was in January 2020.

This most recent survey is to clear any condition-level findings.

"A condition-level deficiency means that for that particular Condition of Participation, the organization is not in substantial compliance. There can be noncompliance with a Condition of Participation regulatory standard that does not rise to the level of substantial noncompliance with the condition. This would be a standard level deficiency," Habib said.

But this survey was also a full survey, and Habib added that there is always a chance additional deficiencies may be discovered during any full survey of a health care facility assessed by CMS.

Regardless of the outcome, this CMS survey may assist GMH with addressing issues for a potential accreditation survey next year. The hospital was accredited with the Joint Commission but lost that accreditation in July 2018.

The GMHA board of trustees chose the lesser established Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality out of a group of three organizations as the next accrediting body for the island's only public hospital.