A federal case filed against two citizens from Nigeria has been unsealed in the District Court of Guam.

Okechukwu F. Iwuji, 37, and Jide Abimbola, 37, who also goes by the names Mark Long, Grang Long, Greg Long, and Luke Joshua, were each indicted on charges of conspiracy of commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

The indictment was handed down on Aug. 11. and unsealed on Thursday.

According to the court documents, the defendants were involved in an advance-fee scheme where they offered victims a large amount of money and fraudulently convinced them to pay various fees before they could receive the promised funds.

Teresa Pereda and Sally Cruz Roberto participated in the scam and obtained money from victims in Guam, court documents state.

The money was transferred to multiple bank accounts that Iwuji and Abimbola controlled using Florida mailing addresses, documents state.

It’s alleged that between 2018 and Nov. 2019, the defendants and co-conspirators would “unjustly enrich themselves and each other from an advance-fee inheritance scam conducted via the internet. The proceeds of the scam were transmitted within the United States and to Africa through a network of recruited individuals.”

Wire transfers from Guam: (source: indictment)

• Nov. 2018 – Feb. 2019: Iwuji and Fidelity Global Ventures received $475,710 that Pereda and Roberto wire transferred from Guam

• Dec. 2018 – Sept. 2019: Abimbola received $409,490 that Pereda and Roberto wire transferred from Guam

The funds were sent to domestic and overseas bank accounts, withdrawn in cash or via ATM, and through debit transactions, documents state.

The indictment lists a total of 35 wire transfers made to the defendants.

Iwuji and Abimbola have since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trial has been scheduled for Nov. 5.

(Daily Post Staff)