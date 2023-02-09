Guam Racing Federation President Henry Simpson wants to clear the record on operations at Guam International Raceway, stating that there has been no mining, mineral extraction “or any of the things that (the federation) is accused” of doing at the raceway property in Yigo.

Instead, Simpson said, the federation has just been clearing and grading a difficult piece of property in order to build raceway facilities.

The CLTC issued GRF a 30-day eviction notice in late January, effective Feb. 1, terminating the month-to-month tenancy created after the license for the federation expired in 2018.

The commission decided to issue the notice in mid-January over a number of reasons, among which were lagging payments, the reported subcontract or sublease with Smithbridge Guam to access a private development in the area, conflicts with CLTC's mission, concerns over what the best use of the land should be and damage to the property.

Discussions in the January CLTC meeting described the activity at the site not as clearing and grading, but akin to a quarry operation or strip mining.

Grading does clear away a significant amount of earth that the federation can sell, but Simpson said this is not the “mining” it has been alleged to be.

The initial 20-year license granted to the federation by the CLTC acknowledged that alterations would be done to the property, including the removal of topsoil or coral, to develop facilities.

Fifty percent of the material extracted from the property, or its value, would belong to the CLTC, which could either use the material or obtain proceeds from the sale of that material by the racing federation. Simpson said the commission has always opted for proceeds and has been paid nearly $3 million over the past 25 years.

Mineral extraction

There have been concerns with the CLTC's accounting for the extraction of material at the raceway, a 250-acre property sitting atop limestone.

As former CLTC chairwoman Pika Fejeran explained in a December 2019 meeting, the commission had been “hit” by an audit for years “because there was no accountability to know the proceeds we were getting from the sale of those materials matches what was taken out of the property.”

CLTC placed a moratorium on “mineral extraction” in 2016. From the minutes of the December 2019 meeting, it appeared there was a difference of opinion on what that moratorium meant.

The raceway property was once an option for a military firing range as part of the buildup. Construction was placed on hold for seven years, from 2007 to 2014, because of that potential military construction. According to the meeting minutes, Simpson said that while they could not build anything, the federation performed “over excavation for mineral extraction.”

That had been done with the approval from the Department of Land Management and the CLTC at the time, he said.

“When you say mineral extraction, yes, we over-excavated during those years, but the idea of filling back but it kept us to pay the rent, it kept it open so we can have races, we can take care of the place,” Simpson was quoted in the minutes.

Based on the meeting minutes, it appeared the federation obtained a grading permit in May 2019, and grading did commence for raceway construction.

“Grading, natural grading ... (is) permitted ... to build the future track. Those are kind of two different things. In our mind, we said, 'OK, no more over-extraction, no more anything to do with what is not on building the track.' We did not take that as a moratorium to build the track,” Simpson explained in 2019.

The federation was told to stop those activities, but was granted permission to continue grading a part of the property in mid-December 2019.

Then, in 2021, CLTC issued a cease-and-desist order to the federation, stating that mineral extraction activity exceeded what was approved by the commission.

“They said I over-graded this area. Not deep, but I went past an agreed upon point,” Simpson told The Guam Daily Post. “We had a legal permit on our property to grade this area. But we agreed with the Chamorro Land Trust (Commission) that we would stop at this one point and measure it. They were not trusting our (extraction) measurements.”

Site tour

Simpson showed the Post the area where the grading took place and how far they went over. On one side was the raceway's temporary drag strip, sitting on top of a limestone wall several feet tall, the bare rock indicating where the grading ended. The excess graded area went ahead about 100 yards, according to Simpson.

He said they didn't want to stop because the pandemic may have made it difficult to continue if the grading was halted.

“You don't want to stop in the middle and have to restart if you absolutely don't have to. We did this, we measured this, but they're upset because I didn't stop,” Simpson said.

A TG Engineers survey provided on Jan. 14 determined that the material volume from the excess area was about 442,700 cubic yards. Smithbridge Guam, which performed the grading, estimated about 462,807 cubic yards were removed from that area, according to the report. The TG Engineers' estimate came out to be about 96% of the Smithbridge estimate, and was within an acceptable margin of error, the survey stated.

“There's nothing missing, we paid for every bit of (the excess graded area),” Simpson said.

The federation's auditor has also spoken out, stating that since coming on in 2009, GRF has always managed opinions for their audits.

At the opposite end of the property are two major private developments, one worked by Smithbridge and the other by Hawaiian Rock Products. These, too, are clearing and grading work, not any kind of quarry activity, according to Simpson, although a significant amount of land is being removed in order to level the property with the road.

Adjacent to that is a portion of flattened raceway property that was initially intended for green waste. This goes to a road that leads to the nearby Smithbridge quarry.

Simpson said he allowed Smithbridge to travel across the raceway property to get to the adjacent private development. The company would pay the federation about $500 for each month they used that access, although this doesn't happen anymore, he said.

Simpson described the arrangement as being a good neighbor, but the CLTC described it as a subcontract or sublease that appeared in violation of the initial license. Simpson disagreed, though he did not inform CLTC when he gave Smithbridge permission to drive across the property.

“I wasn't leasing it to them, there was no long-term commitment. … CLTC wanted to use the property and the road to do their other project, but they never did. It never even occurred to me to ask them,” Simpson said.

As the eviction clock counts down, the federation is no hurry to abandon the raceway.

“We're considering suing them first because they … didn't do what they were supposed to do,” Simpson said, referring to the 2018 law that required the CLTC to submit a negotiated 50-year lease with the federation to the Legislature for approval, if GRF exercised their right of first refusal for the property.

Senators get involved

A couple of lawmakers have weighed in on the federation's eviction from the raceway property. Sen. William Parkinson has called for a roundtable hearing.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, chair the legislative committee on land, has asked the CLTC to consider whether it can continue the 2021 cease-and-desist order for grading, preserve existing interests and claims and prevent further mineral extraction, but revise the eviction notice to 90 days in order to allow events to take place at the raceway through April.

That would “lessen the impact” on many of the island's sports enthusiasts “who are suddenly impacted by the failure of the Guam Racing Federation to obtain a lease as authorized pursuant to P.L. 34-142 since 2018,” the speaker added.

A wave in support of the federation is scheduled to take place this afternoon at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.