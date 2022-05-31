Feds: $34M in war claims paid; program closes soon

More than $34.3 million has been awarded to over 3,000 World War II survivors, as well as the surviving children of those who perished during the Japanese occupation of Guam, according to the federal commission that processed the war claims from 2018 to 2022.

The Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Claims Settlement Commission said 3,250 war claims from Guam were adjudicated and awarded.

Hundreds of applications were also denied, based on a review of the commission's decisions.

The total amount of Guam claims awarded is $34,310,733.92, according to data the commission provided in response to The Guam Daily Post's request.

The Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Program is closing "in the near term," the commission's chief administrative counsel, Jeremy LaFrancois, said.

The compensation went out to those who were tortured, severely injured, lost a limb, raped, forced into labor and concentration camps, and those who were forced to go into hiding during the war, one of the most painful and darkest chapters of Guam's history.

There were cave massacres, beheadings and other acts of cruelty during the Japanese occupation, from Dec. 8, 1941, to Aug. 10, 1944.

Many surviving children of those who perished during the war also received payments.

Each award was $10,000, $15,000, $20,000 or $25,000.

The latter is for the surviving children or family members of a person who died during the war.

Eight siblings, for example, were awarded $3,125 each for the death of their father during the war, based on a review of commission decisions.

Some families had six siblings that were awarded $4,166.66 each for their father's death.

Families with two siblings were awarded an equal share of $12,500 for the death of their parents during the war.

If there's only one surviving child, that person received the full $25,000 award for the death of his or her parents during the war.

The U.S. government, in a 1951 peace treaty with Japan, relieved Japan of the responsibility to pay Guam reparations.

A federal commission in 2004 found the U.S. had a moral obligation to compensate Guam for war damages partly because of the 1951 agreement.

The source of funding for the war claims payments is the so-called Section 30 money, or tax payments from military service members and federal employees who work in Guam, that are remitted to the government of Guam every year.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, who also recently inquired with the federal commission and is running for governor, said after 20 years since the inception of the war claims process, a federal conclusion is about to be reached.

He noted that this program inspired a local follow through for those who remain unreconciled.

"We are grateful for the support this final push has received, notably on a bi-partisan basis both at home and in the federal government, and we would like to thank everyone who made this possible on behalf of our manamko'," he said.

In 2021, Guam enacted a law to accommodate those who missed the federal war claims filing deadline in 2018 but mirrored the eligibility requirements that Congress approved, including one that only allows estates to file a claim only if the war survivor died after Dec. 23, 2016.

Guam budgeted $10 million for the program, but only a few applications have been received. Only a handful of them have been approved for payments.

"A focus on outcomes and closure is the calling of our generation, that we may take up the unfinished business of the past, make whole the many, and inspire such to be the norm in the face of the cantankerous; that true progress defines this course of public service," San Nicolas said.

Under the federal program, some awards showed deductions because the claimants already were compensated under a 1945 law.

For example, a claimant who was supposed to receive $10,000 under the 2016 compensation program ended up receiving $9,265.90 because the person already received $734.10 under the 1945 law.

78th Liberation Day

The compensation program's impending closure comes as Guam celebrates on July 21 the 78th anniversary of the island's liberation from Japanese occupation during the war.

After a two-year pause caused by the pandemic, the Liberation Day parade will resume.

Moreover, while many survived WWII, a number of them didn't survive COVID-19.

The Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, signed by President Barack Obama in 2016, authorized the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission to implement a supplemental war claims compensation program for victims and survivors of the attack and occupation of Guam by Imperial Japanese military forces during the war.

In 2019, a Guam law set aside local funds to advance the payment of more than 1,000 war claims for still-living war survivors while waiting for San Nicolas' bill to pass Congress.

That bill fixed a technical error in the 2016 law, paving the way for the start of payments.