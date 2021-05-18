Feds approve $330M more for Guam's PUA

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants will be required to show proof of active job searching as early as July, even as the federal government approved Guam's request for $330.24 million in additional PUA funding through Sept. 4, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Monday.

This would be Guam's last funding allotment as no further extension of the PUA program is expected.

This brings to more than $1.065 billion the total federal unemployment aid made available for Guam since June 2020 – more than the local government's annual General Fund revenues.

"We now have a cushion for the next few months. There's more than enough to cover the benefits through Sept. 4. I seriously doubt that they will be extending the program further," Dell'Isola said on Monday.

But for those getting PUA, they would soon be required to show proof that they are actively looking for a job by making at least three contacts with employers weekly.

"Right now we're looking at turning on the job search requirement by early July," Dell'Isola said, adding that consultations have begun with the governor, as well as private sector employers.

At its peak, the PUA program had about 30,000 claimants but that number has decreased the past few months, Dell'Isola said. Most of those getting PUA are on reduced work hours.

As most COVID-19 social and business restrictions have been eased, and with the recent lifting of post-travel quarantine for many travelers, public officials and businesses are hoping to get more workers back on the job, including those in tourism.

Those who are undergoing job skills training to prepare them for a future job will be exempted from the job search requirement, Dell'Isola said.

Guam Community College and the GCA Trades Academy are two examples of institutions providing workforce skills training, Dell'Isola said, urging those who have been unemployed to start gaining new skills or upgrade their skills now.

Race against time

Dell'Isola said the Guam Department of Labor has been beefing up its hireguam.com portal to connect more employees with employers, at a time when the island is trying to reopen its economy.

The Guam Labor director is calling on employers to sign up on hireguam.com to help them find the right candidates for their job openings.

"GDOL does not have the jobs. We are just the intermediary. Our goal is to connect as many employers as possible with jobseekers," he said.

He said employers that signed up on hireguam.com to register separation notices last year can easily go back in, set up a new employer account, fill out their profile and post their job vacancy announcements. This is a free online job bank, he said.

The goal is to get as many employers as possible to post their job vacancies on hireguam.com before the PUA job search requirement begins, Dell'Isola said, so GDOL has been working with the Guam Chamber of Commerce on this.

"It takes the pain out of job searching. Hireguam.com will tell them who is hiring and they never have to hit the pavement to fulfill the requirement and find the right job for them on one site," Dell'Isola said, adding that the hireguam.com posting will complement employers' existing job recruitment process.

Here's now employers can make use of the portal:

Go to GDOL's hireguam.com. From the employer's dashboard, an employer can access all the key features to create job orders, search for candidate resumes and access any messages they may have.

Allow jobseekers to research the company by filling out the corporate profile and including keywords.

The Job Order Wizard makes posting open positions simple.

When an employer is finished creating a profile and job postings, hireguam.com will also show active resumes that match what the employer is looking for.

For more information, contact the American Job Center at 400-7000 to 01 or email bsr@dol.guam.gov.