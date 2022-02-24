The USDA Food & Nutrition Services (FNS) approved a request from the government of Guam for applicable waivers that would allow Women Infant and Children (WIC) participants to exchange their recalled baby formula and use WIC benefits to purchase product that has not been recalled.

Last week, powdered infant formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility was recalled over concerns of bacteria contamination that could be fatal.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products produced at the facility.

The FDA advised consumers to avoid using Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

• the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37;

• the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

• the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (April 2022) or later.

The FDA is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses reported in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized and Cronobacter bacteria may have contributed to a death in one case, according to Guam's Public Health.

According to a USDA press release, Guam and other WIC state agencies requested waivers of the federal requirement that prohibits WIC authorized vendors from providing exchanges of products purchased with WIC benefits. This waiver helps allow WIC participants to be treated like all other customers during the 2022 Abbott recall of certain powder infant formula and exempt infant formula.

Guam's waiver was approved on Feb. 20.

The Food and Drug Administration also granted Abbott a shipment of non-recalled formula, specifically Similac Advance Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder, to be airlifted to Guam.