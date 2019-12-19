The federal government has asked the District Court of Guam to reserve ruling, in part, as well as deny indicted Yona Mayor Jesse M. Blas' motion to exclude certain testimony and evidence at trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro filed the government's response, which asks the court to hold off on making a decision on Blas' request regarding evidence in the event the defendant "opens the door to their admission."

Blas stands accused of receiving bribes in exchange for providing an alleged drug-dealing operation access to cluster mailboxes under the mayor's office's control.

He wants to exclude testimony that the FBI provided which accused Blas of abusing his ex-girlfriend, Vickilyn Teregeyo. He also wants FBI testimony kept out that alleges tampering with the Superior Court of Guam probation system.

Sambataro stated the government has no intention of eliciting such evidence at trial.

The defense also requested testimony involving former DOC Director Joey Terlaje and other Superior Court marshals or probation officers be excluded, arguing testimony is irrelevant to the charges in the indictment.

Federal prosecutors intend to present only limited evidence involving Terlaje that is directly relevant to the charges against Blas, documents state.

"Brenda Kinian, the FBI's confidential source used in the case, saw Terlaje with the defendant on one occasion, and then asked about Terlaje during a later meeting during which a bribe payment was made. During that meeting, which took place on Dec. 11, 2018, Ms. Kinian asked the defendant if she had to worry about Terlaje because Terlaje was wearing a law enforcement uniform when she saw him. The defendant replied that Ms. Kinian did not need to worry about Terlaje because Terlaje was the defendant’s pare. On another occasion, during a recorded telephone call, Kinian asked the defendant if they should include Joey in one of their meetings to give Joey some of the bribe money. The defendant responded that only me (the defendant) should receive the money. These references to a Joey Terlaje occur during the very transactions during which the defendant is charged with violating the law," documents state.

Defense also contends a jury could convict Blas based on allegations surrounding Terlaje and negative public sentiment toward the Guam Department of Corrections.

The government asked the court to deny the request.

Sambataro states the concern is more appropriately addressed during jury selection by questioning prospective jurors about what they may or may not know.