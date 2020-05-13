Feds: Audio recordings capture attempted contraband smuggling

Federal prosecutors want a District Court of Guam judge to deny a drug defendant’s request to get out of jail after alleging in court documents that the detainee made multiple attempts to smuggle contraband into the Department of Corrections’ Hagåtña Detention Facility.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro filed her opposition against defendant Darrell Jake Guerrero’s request on Tuesday.

She states federal investigators obtained three specific audio recordings from telephone calls where Guerrero allegedly would ask people to throw contraband onto the roof of the detention facility.

“In one call, the defendant asks the female he is speaking with to throw 'snuff' on top of the roof in Agana. In another call, the defendant asks another person if they are in the area to throw stuff on the roof. In another call the defendant again discusses getting individuals on the outside to throw contraband on the roof of the Hagåtña Detention Facility,” Sambataro stated. “The defendant’s efforts to receive contraband while incarcerated demonstrate an unwillingness to comply with rules.”

Guerrero had requested to be released to a third-party custodian while he awaits his trial currently set for July 7.

He has since pleaded not guilty to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and faces a minimum of up to 10 years in prison.

Guerrero, who has been behind bars since January, was found in a hotel room at the LeoPalace Resort with more than 300 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride and was using the hotel room for drug distribution purposes, documents state.