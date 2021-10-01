A federal commission denied nearly 600 of Guam's approximately 4,000 World War II claims for reparations, mostly because the war survivors were no longer alive by the time the federal law was enacted on Dec. 23, 2016.

Hundreds of claims continue to undergo adjudication, or have yet to receive a final decision.

The Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Claims Settlement Commission issued final decisions, dated July 21, 2021, denying nearly 600 claims, but those decisions were made public only recently.

This is based on a review of hundreds of pages of federal documents, which include the names of hundreds of war survivors for whom the claims were applied.

Among eligibility requirements for compensation is that the war survivor for which the claim was submitted was alive as of Dec. 23, 2016, or that the claimants could prove their family members died during the Japanese attack and occupation of Guam or during the liberation of Guam.

Many of the denied claims were filed by descendants of war survivors.

"While the Commission recognizes that residents of Guam who passed away before the (Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition) Act's date of enactment 'suffered unspeakable harm as a result of the occupation of Guam by Imperial Japanese military forces during World War II,' it is constrained to conclude that this claim is not eligible for compensation under the Act," the Commission said in its decision on hundreds of claims. "Thus, this claim must be and is hereby denied."

Other claims were denied because the claimants couldn't provide sufficient evidence proving they suffered injury that is eligible for compensation under the 2016 law.

Others were denied for a lack of signature or for failure to respond to requests for further information about the claims.

There were a few claims that families have since withdrawn.

Despite the denials, more than 2,000 war claims that were filed have been awarded and paid.

The amount of awards has been $10,000, $12,000 or $15,000 each, depending on the degree and type of war-related injury.

War survivors or their surviving spouses or children can claim up to $25,000 for war deaths, rape and torture.

The posting of the federal commission's final decisions denying hundreds of claims comes at a time when the 36th Guam Legislature, through Bill 130, is trying to create a local compensation program for those who didn't meet the eligibility requirements of the 2016 federal law.

Local senators said the arbitrary eligibility date of the 2016 federal law created a gap that excludes many Guam war survivors who suffered during the Japanese occupation from Dec. 8, 1941, to Aug. 10, 1944.

Many of the commission's proposed decisions were made in 2020.

Deductions were made from some of the war claims awards because the claimants already were compensated under a 1945 law.

The U.S. government, in a 1951 peace treaty with Japan, relieved Japan of the responsibility to pay Guam reparations. A federal commission in 2004 found the U.S. had a moral obligation to compensate Guam for war damages partly because of the 1951 peace treaty.

But the source of funding for the war claims payments is so-called Section 30 money, or tax payments from military service members and federal employees who work on Guam that are remitted to the government of Guam every year.