Feds: Drug case defendant attempted to confuse witnesses

The federal government is alleging that Mark Mayo, accused of participating in a scheme to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride between April and May 2018, was contacting two government witnesses in an attempt to confuse them in order to alter testimony to his benefit.

According to federal prosecutor Laura Sambataro, one contact was through a note while the other was through a third party. Both witnesses are held at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao where Mayo is also detained, she added.

Sambataro asked that the court admonish Mayo.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said she would not accuse Mayo of making contact because she did not have the evidence before her. But she did inform Mayo that he can be prosecuted for tampering with witnesses and instructed him not to contact witnesses for any reason.

The parties were before the court Tuesday for a final pretrial conference hearing. Jury selection is anticipated to take place next week and held at the Guam National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada because of social distancing requirements.

Opening statements are anticipated to proceed on Aug. 13, should everything go well with the jury selection.

The government is anticipating on calling five witnesses for trial at this time, including Mayo's co-defendants, Joseph R. Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride between April and May 2018.

Mayo has argued he was unaware of the contents of the package he was asked to pick up.