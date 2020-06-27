Feds: Drug defendant poses a danger

A man facing federal drug charges was back in the District Court of Guam on Friday after being terminated from the drug treatment program that allowed for him to be released from prison.

Defendant Nicholas Alexander Aguon was released from custody back in March, so that he could undergo drug treatment at the Lighthouse Recovery Center while waiting for his case to move forward in federal court.

He was terminated from the program on June 18 and allowed to leave the facility, court documents state.

“Defendant is presently released into the community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas stated in court filings. “There is clear and convincing evidence that defendant poses a danger to the safety of any other person, or the community and will fail to appear as required.”

Aguon appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday. The hearing, however, was sealed and closed off to the public.

U.S. Probation had requested the court issue a summons for Aguon to appear at the hearing to determine if his bail should be revoked or modified.

Aguon was indicted last year for allegedly "knowingly and intentionally" conspiring and agreeing to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of meth from Jan. 1, 2018, to April 19, 2019, Post files state.

The indictment also contained a notice of forfeiture for any property or proceeds Aguon received as a result of the alleged illegal activity.