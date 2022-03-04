Several local and federal government unmarked cars were spotted in a Mangilao neighborhood earlier this week.
On Tuesday, agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and officers with the Guam Police Department were checking on a residence along Farfan Street for fugitives with outstanding warrants.
Authorities spotted one fugitive and chased him. He was found hiding in a closet at the back of the residence, according to documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Another fugitive was spotted sleeping on a bed with a pistol beside him, documents state.
Officers told the fugitive not to reach for the firearm as they entered the room and took him into custody. During a search, police found two glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue.
The man with the pistol, identified as Sergio Shane Flores Cruz, 34, told officers he did not have a firearms ID, the prosecution stated in court documents.
Cruz was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.
No additional information was provided about the first fugitive captured.