Feds find meth in mail

Drugs were found inside an envelope that was sent from a California address to a home in Sinajana.

A search warrant executed on an envelope on Jan. 13 resulted in authorities finding 13 grams of methamphetamine, along with a magazine paper, a carbon paper, a dryer sheet, and a vacuum seal bag, according to documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Thursday.

The envelope was mailed from an address in Spring Valley, California.

No criminal charges have been filed against anyone in connection with the case.