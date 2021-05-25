Feds have no plans 'at this time' to evacuate Afghan allies to Guam

There are no plans at this time to evacuate Afghan allies, either to Guam or other U.S. territories, but their special immigrant visa applications are being processed as quickly as possible, according to the federal government.

"We are processing special immigrant visas in Kabul and have no plans for evacuations at this time," a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told The Guam Daily Post.

No One Left Behind, a group helping former Afghan and Iraqi interpreters and translators resettle in the United States, said time is running out to rely on the special immigrant visa, or SIV, process to save thousands of Afghan allies threatened by the Taliban.

The group said it's time for the U.S. to airlift Afghans who served as interpreters and translators for American troops, to Guam, while their visas are being processed to resettle to the states.

No One Left Behind and other advocates said in 1975 and 1996, the U.S. evacuated its Vietnamese and Kurdish allies, respectively, to Guam, while their permanent visa applications were processed, and the same can be done now for Afghan allies.

There's a little over three months left before the U.S. completes its withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that drew America into its longest war.

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, a Vietnam War veteran and chairman of the Legislature's military and veterans affairs committee, is so far the only one speaking on the subject, saying these Afghan allies risk death if they're not given temporary sanctuary elsewhere.

Terlaje said Guam hosted more than 100,000 of these refugees while they were waiting for their immigration visas to be processed, and Guam as a tourist destination used to have 125,000 visitors a month.

The fate of Afghan allies after Sept. 11 is one of the looming uncertainties of American troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan, advocates said.

"No One Left Behind appreciates Guam’s interest and compassion for our Afghan allies. We will continue to urge the State Department and Congress to expedite Special Immigrant Visas as quickly as possible," No One Left Behind told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

The State Department said "the United States remains deeply committed to Afghanistan and will use our full diplomatic, economic, and assistance toolkit to support the peaceful, stable future the Afghan people want and deserve."

"While we remain focused on the peace process, we also have a commitment to Afghans who served the U.S. government at great personal risk to themselves and their families, and we are processing Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applications as quickly as we possibly can," a spokesperson for the department said.

The agency spokesperson also said "the Biden Administration takes seriously our role in working with the interagency to manage the Special Immigrant Visa program, and we are engaged at the highest levels to ensure we are serving SIV applicants as promptly as possible."

A co-founder of No One Left Behind told media organizations that there's about 18,000 Afghan translators and interpreters who applied for the special immigration visa and are still waiting approval.

On average, they bring three people with them to the U.S., typically a spouse and two children, so that means the numbers would be more than 70,000, and there's not enough time to process all their applications.