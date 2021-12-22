Feds intercept marijuana in mail

Federal authorities seized a total of 32 grams of marijuana that was sent through the U.S. Postal Service from an address in Portland, Oregon.

U.S. Postal inspectors executed a search warrant on the package on Dec. 7.

Investigators filed documents that listed the drugs found and confiscated. The contents of the package, which was addressed to a Dededo residence, were labeled as ‘toys.’

No charges have been filed against any defendant in connection to the search warrant.

The case was listed as sealed.