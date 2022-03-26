Feds intercept nearly 6 pounds of meth in the mail

Two cases were unsealed recently in the District Court of Guam indicating that federal agents intercepted nearly six pounds of methamphetamine that were mailed to Guam from California addresses.

One package was mailed from a T-shirt outlet in Rialto, California, to a residence in Sånta Rita-Sumai. It contained 1,749 grams of meth, along with shirts, vacuum seal bags, coffee pouches, saran wrap, carbon paper, a greasy substance and foil.

A search warrant was executed on the item Sept. 14, 2021.

The second package was searched Sept. 7, 2021, and contained 913 grams of meth, zip bags, vacuum seal bags, duct tape, and bubble wrap.

It had been sent from an address in West Covina, California, to a post office box in Malesso'.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office requested the case be sealed for the past few months, stating that federal law enforcement agents were continuing their investigation. Prematurely releasing the information regarding the search warrant would jeopardize the ongoing investigation, according to the office.

There has been no indication as to whether authorities have filed any charges in connection with the drugs found in the mail.

Three pounds seized Feb. 8

Another duo of federal search warrants executed Feb. 8 led to the seizure of one mailed package that contained 1,356 grams of meth. It was sent from San Diego to a post office box in Hagåtña. The second search warrant was for a second package containing 121 grams of the drug. It was delivered to another post office box in Hagåtña and had been sent from Vista, California.