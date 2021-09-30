Feds intercept package with nearly 4 pounds of meth

A package that contained a total of 1,767 grams or nearly four pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted by a task force officer with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The item was addressed to a residence in Santa Rita, according to a search warrant application filed in the District Court of Guam.

The feds searched the package on Sept. 13.

Investigators planned to conduct a controlled delivery by replacing the drugs with sham and tracking the package to a cluster box associated with the address.

On Thursday, the search warrant was returned unexecuted. Additional details have not yet been made public.

There has been no word if any arrests have been made in connection with the case.