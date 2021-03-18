Feds investigating GPD officers

Certain Guam Police Department officers are under a federal investigation for alleged participation in online gambling, GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed during a legislative oversight hearing on Wednesday.

Ignacio said he was informed by the U.S. Secret Service that they were actively engaged in a criminal investigation and named one member of GPD regarding alleged online gambling activities. Ignacio did not name the officer during the legislative hearing.

GPD has launched an internal affairs investigation involving the police officer who has been named by federal authorities, Ignacio said.

More GPD officers may be under the same federal investigation but their names have not been revealed to the police chief.

"The other thing that came up was that other officers within the Guam Police Department were part of this investigation but they were not named to me," Ignacio said. "So I don't have a name to go on. I can't open an internal affairs investigation into unknown persons within the Guam Police Department because I don't have a specific name to go on."

Ignacio said there may have been speculation that he launched the internal investigation following the termination of an A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority police officer who admitted to promoting a poker gambling app at work.

"That is not the case. I was informed by the Secret Service of this investigation into one of my employees," Ignacio said Wednesday.

Since the airport case was reported, gambling allegations have surfaced against unnamed employees at multiple agencies, including Port Authority of Guam police officers, employees at the Guam Power Authority, and now GPD.

The Office of the Attorney General and GPD earlier announced that they would be launching a joint investigation into alleged misconduct among law enforcement personnel, which stemmed from claims during the federal case against convicted drug dealer Mark Mayo.

On Wednesday, Ignacio said the investigation has been expanded and the two agencies are now looking into "possible criminal activities of government employees in this online gambling investigation being done by the feds, by the Secret Service."

Ignacio said he has temporarily assigned one of his officers to assist with the investigation.

Before the Mayo case, and during the federal case against former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, there was an allegation that an officer threatened a witness, Ignacio said. That will be one area to focus on during the joint investigation, he added.

"And then again, with the online gambling, we're focused on possible criminal activity of people involved in this gambling scheme," the chief said.

Allegations were also made against Joey Terlaje, the son of Sen. Jose Terlaje, during both the Mayo and Blas cases.

Joey Terlaje is a former Superior Court of Guam marshal and was deputy director of the Department of Corrections before resigning after allegations surfaced of his connection with Blas, who has been convicted of extortion in federal court for taking bribes in exchange for access to cluster mailboxes for drug distribution. There are no public records indicating Terlaje faces criminal charges.

Ignacio said he is not aware Joey Terlaje had been arrested for allegations in the federal cases, but these issues are folded into the joint investigation with the attorney general.

Sen. Terlaje, who heads the legislative committee with oversight of public safety, relinquished oversight duties with GPD to co-chair Sen. Frank Blas Jr. to avoid conflicts of interest.