Feds: Marriage fraud defendant has fled Guam

One of the defendants facing federal marriage fraud charges had fled Guam just a couple of days before she was scheduled to answer to the allegations in the District Court of Guam.

Mi Soon Lee left the island on Oct. 13 and her current whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion to hold off on the issuance of a summons against Lee on Tuesday after Department of Homeland Security confirmed she was no longer on Guam.

Lee failed to appear at her arraignment hearing last Thursday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

The court had given her an opportunity to appear later this week.

The court has yet to rule on the government’s motion.

Her co-defendant, Jocelyn Rojas Taitano, pleaded not guilty in federal court last week.

She was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and marriage fraud.

The case was confidential until it was unsealed on Oct. 8, however, details of the allegations have not been made public.

Taitano is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 22.

The case also names Nam Hoon Kim. A hearing for Kim has not yet been scheduled.