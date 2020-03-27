Feds oppose ex-mayor's request to get out of jail

Federal prosecutors want the District Court of Guam to deny Jesse Mendiola Blas' request to be temporarily released from jail before his sentencing hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro stated Blas, who was the mayor of Yona, is a danger to the community.

Blas has asked to be temporarily released from detention so he can prepare for sentencing and attend to personal matters including his health and creditors.

Through his attorney Joseph Razzano, Blas maintains the Hagåtña Detention Facility prevents him from preparing an adequate defense.

However, Sambataro stated, those issues and allegations of inhumane conditions at the detention facility have been addressed.

She also responded to certain statements made that nonviolent defendants should be released in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, which the defendant referenced. She said the detention facility has not given an indication that any detainee or inmates are infected. There are protocols in place if the issue comes up, she added.

Bribes, drugs

The former mayor pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were used for drug dealing, the prosecution had alleged.

His plea called for contested sentencing.

Blas was arrested on Sept. 24, 2019, and has not been "allowed any time to deal with his personal matters or continue his medical treatment," the defense motion states.

He asked to be released beginning April 6, through the conclusion of the sentencing.

The U.S. Probation Office has asked to delay the May 4 sentencing until June 15, as probation officers require additional time to conduct the presentence investigation due to the volume of documents involved, which includes audio and video files.