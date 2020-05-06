Federal law enforcement officers executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing COVID-19-related investigation at the MedPharm Group of Companies compound in Dededo. The group is one of the largest suppliers of medicine and medical supplies on the island and an operator of a chain of pharmacies.

Armed agents with Homeland Security Investigations – the investigate arm of the Department of Homeland Security – and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were seen outside the business establishment on Tuesday. Other federal agents were also seen coming out of the business establishment with boxes.

"Special agents were executing a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation regarding public safety," said Lori Haley, spokesperson for HSI.

She confirmed the investigation is part of Operation Stolen Promise, HSI's global campaign to combat COVID-19-related fraud.

According to Haley, the initiative focuses investigative efforts on financial fraud schemes, the importation of prohibited and fraudulent pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, websites defrauding consumers or facilitating illegal activity, and any other illicit criminal activities associated with the virus that compromise legitimate trade, financial systems or endanger the public.

Customers were seen wearing masks standing outside ExpressMed Pharmacy and the Dededo building as federal agents were seen walking in and out of the building and an adjacent warehouse. The pharmacy's drive thru was still open during the raid.

In addition to seizing certain items and boxes, federal agents were also seen going through the warehouse within the MedPharm compound.

Because the investigation is ongoing, HSI was unable to provide further details. Haley could not disclose what had been seized by federal agents.

The MedPharm Group of Companies is a provider of medical, dental, laboratory, dialysis and pharmaceutical supplies, equipment and services, according to the company's website.

The MedPharm Group's chief executive officer is Renerio "Rene" Ramos and Wilma Ramos is the vice president.

MedPharm also runs Express Med Pharmacy, Express Med Pharmacy 2, Perezville Pharmacy, Sagan Amot Pharmacy and Minutes RX Pharmacy.

The business also has offices in Saipan, Pohnpei, American Samoa, the Philippines and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, its website states.