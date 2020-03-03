The federal government has asked for leniency against a defendant who admitted to receiving large amounts of methamphetamine hydrochloride in mail packages.

The government has recommended a sentence of 70 months for Jacob James Quitugua.

In November 2017, Quitugua was detained after he was caught picking up a package that had been intercepted by federal law enforcement. The package contained 868.2 grams – nearly 2 pounds – of meth.

Quitugua told authorities he had received multiple packages and was paid $5,000 per package.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

Cooperation, assistance

The government has recommended a lower sentence because Quitugua accepted responsibility and also provided substantial assistance to authorities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro noted Quitugua immediately cooperated upon his arrest and provided information about the person for whom he had been receiving the meth packages. He also conducted controlled calls and participated in a controlled delivery that led to a criminal indictment against another individual.

Federal prosecutors noted Quitugua has struggled with methamphetamine addiction and abuse, and said a sentence of 5 years and 10 months would deter him from committing future crimes, according to a sentencing memorandum.

They also requested the court include any provisions that allow him to continue his recovery from addiction and substance abuse.

A recommendation was also made that he be placed on supervised release for at least three years upon his release from prison.

Quitugua is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.