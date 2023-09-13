The Federal Employees Health Benefit Program for the Office of Personnel Management has renewed its health insurance contract for 2024.

Calvo’s SelectCare began providing health insurance benefits to OPM federal employees in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Republic of Palau 11 years ago.

Frank Campillo, health plan administrator, said in a SelectCare press release, “through this period we made significant enhancements to the services, benefits and network of providers. We are humbled by the increased numbers in our FEHB membership through the years and we look forward to servicing the federal employees and annuitants in the years ahead.”

As managing agent and third-party administrator for Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited, SelectCare’s health plan earned accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, or AAAHC, SecectCare said in the release.

According to the AAAHC website, association officials “advocate for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards.”

The SelectCare health plan, which began in 2000, has grown exponentially, Campillo said, adding “the last 23 years have been one of developing consistent quality services and medical access to a comprehensive local and national medical network that includes over 1.1 million providers through the UnitedHealthcare PPO network in the U.S. mainland, and our expanded networks in Asia.”

SelectCare’s ability to provide access to quality of care and service is a key component to the relationships the company has built with customers, according to Campillo.

Federal employees in Guam, CNMI and Palau will be able to learn more about the health plans SelectCare offers during the “open season,” which will be held later this year.

“We look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship with the federal employees and annuitants.” Campillo concluded.