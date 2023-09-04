Feds renew TakeCare insurance coverage

TakeCare will continue to be the choice of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management for health insurance coverage in 2024.

Federal civilian employees, retirees and family members will be covered under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, which was renewed. Open enrollment is from Nov. 13 through Dec. 11.

“Throughout our four-decade relationship with (the U.S. Office of Personnel Management) in the (Federal Employees Health Benefits Program) program, TakeCare remains dedicated to providing our federal members top-tier health insurance services,” TakeCare Health Plan Administrator Arvin Lojo said in a news release.

The choice to renew the partnership takes into account TakeCare’s standing as the “first health plan in the region to be accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, beginning in June 2016,” the release stated.

Its ability to report a “continued commitment to delivering quality health care services to TakeCare members” for more than 11 years as part of its participation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set was a factor, the release stated.

“TakeCare offers innovative solutions, all-encompassing health education, wellness, disease management and fitness programs, preventative screening and wellness incentives, alongside prime health care delivery options, including exclusive access to the FHP Health Center,” Lojo said in the release.

TakeCare’s provider network on Guam includes, but isn't limited to: Guam Memorial Hospital; Guam Regional Medical City; Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic; American Medical Center; IHP; and exclusive access to FHP Health Center. It's the largest provider network of any insurance plan in the region, the release stated.

“Outside of the region, TakeCare members have access to an even larger network of quality medical facilities in Hawaii, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and the continental United States,” the release stated.

Members can avail of 23 fitness partners and no-cost health education to help live a “balanced lifestyle” centered around TakeCare’s philosophy that promotes being active, eating right, relaxing and unwinding, and staying socially connected.