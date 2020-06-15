Feds search business in visa fraud probe

A search warrant that was executed at Sky Guam Aviation in March as part of a federal investigation into visa fraud was unsealed Friday in the District Court of Guam.

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed the warrant on March 20 at the company's office in Tiyan, where they seized dozens of boxes containing miscellaneous documents, pilot flight logs, bags of receipts and cellphones and electronic devices.

The warrant sought numerous documents and evidence specifically related to the recruiting and employment of alien labor related to Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong nationals who entered Guam under the Visa Waiver Program but were illegally employed by the company. The documents sought also included: employment contracts and agreements; immigration documents; travel documents and itinerary; bookkeeping records; calendars; planners; log books; photographs; and electronic evidence establishing an employment relationship between owner Takeshi Haseyama and alien employees for Sky Guam Aviation.

Court documents state federal agents served the warrant on Haseyama. The complaint also names Kuei Chen Chen. Neither has been charged with a crime.

In April, three men who came to Guam as tourists were caught illegally working at Sky Guam Aviation and pleaded guilty.

Teruki Tanaka, 24; Keng Wei Hu, 36; and Tomoya Nobuyoshi, 25, admitted that they had come to Guam through the Visa Waiver Program and knew that it was illegal to work on Guam as pilots for Sky Guam Aviation.

They were each sentenced to time served and one year of supervised release.