Feds seek 5-month sentence in driver's license fraud case

A federal prosecutor has recommended a five-month prison sentence and drug treatment for former Department of Revenue and Taxation employee Linda Jean Pangelinan Palacios, who admitted to creating and processing fraudulent driver’s licenses.

In August, Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud.

The former driver’s license examiner admitted she used her position to process at least 75 fraudulent Guam driver’s licenses.

Court documents indicate she received $200 for every application she processed.

Palacios admitted she was not caught while inputting information because she did it when nobody was around and she did it because she did not think she would ever get caught, court documents state.

The sentencing memorandum also noted that Palacios has tested positive for methamphetamine use eight times since August, demonstrating her inability to comply with pretrial release conditions, stated Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero. He requested the court order her to attend substance abuse treatment while in a Bureau of Prisons facility.

A five-month sentence will reflect the seriousness of the offense and hold her accountable for her criminal acts, Leon Guerrero informed the court.

The government will also seek $5,625 in restitution.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.