Two people who were convicted separately on drug charges were paid a recent visit by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Investigators seized a Harry Winston Premier Excenter Perpetual Calendar 41mm watch worth $25,000 from Melvin Naputi and Roxanne Hocog in Yigo, according to the US Department of Justice. A brand-new watch of this kind retails for more than $50,000.

The seizure was reported on July 7.

Details about the federal investigation have not been released.

No new criminal charges have been filed against Naputi and Hocog.

Naputi is back in prison after he admitted in August to violating the conditions of his supervised release in his 2010 federal drug case.

In 2019, Hocog was spared from spending any time in prison after she accepted responsibility for her part in a major contraband scheme uncovered at the Department of Corrections in 2017.

The case, which involved drugs and other contraband, included about a dozen co-defendants. Certain inmates and several DOC officers were arrested and charged but most of the DOC officers were spared from having to spend time in prison.

When Hocog was sentenced, she apologized in court, in tears, and described her remorse.

"I should’ve known better," Hocog said during her sentencing hearing in 2019. "I was so caught up in a lie that made me feel important. I have no desire to go back to that dark, lonely place. I’m so sorry for my mistake."