Feds seize 34 pounds of meth

Thirty-four pounds of methamphetamine and 7 pounds of marijuana were found during federal search warrants executed on multiple packages mailed to Guam over the past five months.

More than 20 search warrants were filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Court documents state the separate drug investigations were conducted between Nov. 2, 2020 and April 28 of this year.

The packages were addressed to multiple locations and recipients on the island, and were mailed out from several states including California, Nevada and Texas.

The names of the sender and the recipients were withheld because they have not been charged.

Here's the list of search warrants executed by U.S. postal inspectors:

1) On Nov. 2, 2020 – Investigators found two Hallmark cards, carbon paper, mesh tape, two vacuum-sealed bags, and 77 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from Conroe, Texas to a Hagåtña post office box.

2) On Nov. 10, 2020 – Investigators found tin foil, blue saran wrap, clear vacuum seal bags, nine black plastic cans, assorted candies, various packaging material, Quaker oats meal bag, 456 gross grams of meth, and 225 gross grams of marijuana. The package was sent from Sacramento, California to Banalo Court in Yigo.

3) On Nov. 10, 2020 – Investigators found 296 gross grams of marijuana and other items from California to Yigo.

4) On Nov. 12, 2020 – Investigators found 1,787 gross grams of meth, nutrition bars, two protein containers, vacuum-sealed bags, and black duct tape. The package was sent from Los Angeles to an address on Dairy Road in Mangilao.

5) On Jan. 12 – Investigators found vehicle registration documents and keys to a GMC truck at the Hagåtña Post Office.

6) On Jan. 12 – Investigators found a Samsung cellphone at the Hagåtña Post Office. Court documents state data on the phone includes text messages, voice mails, phone logs, emails, records, receipts, notes, ledgers, and other documents relating to the manufacturing, transporting, ordering, purchasing, and distribution of controlled substances as well as photographs and videos, including those of co-conspirators, of assets and/or controlled substances.

7) On Jan. 12 – Investigators found an iPhone. Court documents state that the phone had text messages, voice mails, phone logs, emails, records, receipts, notes, ledgers, and other documents relating to the manufacturing, transporting, ordering, purchasing, and distribution of controlled substances.

8) On Jan. 27 – Investigators found 229 gross grams of meth, plates, and rags. The package was sent from Spring, Texas to a post office box in Merizo.

9) On Jan. 26 – Investigators found 365 gross grams of marijuana edibles and 969 gross grams of marijuana. The package was sent from California to an address on Ton Kiko Drive in Agana Heights.

10) On Jan. 26 – Investigators found 483 gross grams of marijuana, 867 gross grams of edibles, and a mason jar with an unknown brown substance. The package was sent from California to an address on Ton Kiko Drive in Agana Heights.

11) On Jan. 26 – Investigators found dog food and treats, and 1,184 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from Houston, Texas to an address on Canada-Toto Loop Road in Barrigada.

12) On Jan. 26 – Investigators found bird seeds and 909 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from Vacaville, California to an address on Chalan Dogga, Dededo.

13) On Jan. 26 – Investigators found Certo packets and THC vape oils. The package was sent from Norwalk, California to a post office box in Yigo.

14) Oon Jan. 26 – Investigators found 439 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from Whittier, California to a post office box in Hagåtña.

15) On Feb. 1 – Investigators found 1,353 gross grams of meth, baby formula, bottles, wipes, pacifiers, bibs, and black trash bags. The package was sent from Lincoln, California to an address on Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning.

16) On March 10 – Investigators found 449 gross grams of meth, leather work cloves, welding sleeves, apron, dryer sheets, and vacuum seal bags. The package was sent from Las Vegas, Nevada to an address on Blas Street in Yona.

17) On March 10 – Investigators found bath salts, avocado bath oil, duct tape, wrapping paper, and 910 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from San Diego, California to a postal box in Dededo.

18) On March 10 – Investigators found a coffee maker, vacuum seal bag, and 459 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from Woodlands, Texas to a post office box in Agat.

19) On March 10 – Investigators found welding sleeves, gloves, dryer sheets, and 1,792 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from Las Vegas, Nevada to an address on Biradan Langet in Dededo.

20) On March 12 – Investigators found a baby lounger and 1,135 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from Anaheim, California to an address on Cabrera Lane in Talofofo.

21) On March 23 – Investigators found white t-shirts, coffee bags, vacuum seal bags, and 1,800 grams of meth. The package was sent from North Las Vegas, Nevada to an address on Lourdes Street in Baza Gardens, Yona.

22) On March 23 – Investigators found t-shirts, coffee bags, vacuum seal bags, and 1,785 grams of meth. The package was sent from North Las Vegas, Nevada to an address on Lourdes Street in Baza Gardens, Yona.

23) On April 28 – Investigators found protein powder, a jacket, and 454 gross grams of meth. The package was sent from San Diego, California to an address on Chalan Balako in Dededo.