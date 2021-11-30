Feds seize phone in drug investigation

Federal investigators seized a cellphone in connection with an apparent drug investigation.

According to documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Monday, Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo authorized a warrant on a black Apple iPhone, which was executed on Sept. 29 of this year.

The phone was located at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Guam's Hagåtña branch.

The warrant authorized the forensic examination of the phone and electronic data dating back to Jan. 1.

Court documents state that investigators were looking at text messages, voice mails, phone logs, emails, records, receipts, notes, ledgers and other documents relating to the manufacturing, transporting, ordering, purchasing and distribution of a controlled substance.

The investigators were also looking at photographs and videos of assets or controlled substances, along with financial records kept on the device.

Barry Joe L. Nauta is named in the warrant, but no criminal charges have been filed in the case.