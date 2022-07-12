Recently unsealed records in federal court show that investigators seized two cellphones in connection with ongoing drug investigations.

Two separate cases in the District Court of Guam show that federal agents seized two Blu brand cellphones to review the electronic data on the devices.

The warrants were executed on April 27 and unsealed on Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The federal authorities were looking for information relating to the manufacturing, transporting, ordering, purchasing and distribution of controlled substances, court records state.

No additional details were made public, and no charges have been filed in connection with the warrants.