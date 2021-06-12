Feds support dismissal of indictment against GHURA fraud defendant

Federal prosecutors have requested the dismissal of the indictment handed down against defendant Glenn Wong after they learned that he died May 31.

The U.S. attorney’s office filed the request Friday along with Wong’s death certificate.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld had requested a dismissal earlier this month after he confirmed his client’s death.

The government also requested the court hold a status hearing to determine what will happen with the case, as it was set to go to trial this year.

Wong and his friend, former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney Mark Smith, were charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with federally funded Section 8 housing rent payments. Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through Wong, despite his conflict of interest as GHURA counsel, according to Post files.

The case further alleges Smith used Wong, a flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.

The first trial in the case ended in a mistrial, and a motion to dismiss the indictment was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.