Feds: Thief broke into 27 mailboxes to steal checks

A man caught on video surveillance allegedly breaking into post office boxes in Dededo allegedly admitted to federal authorities that he was looking for checks to steal.

Adrian Paul Quintanilla Cruz, 36, was charged with theft of mail in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday. He is also facing local charges including burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft, criminal impersonation, theft, home invasion, and criminal mischief.

The latest mail thefts were recorded on Saturday and Sunday showing Cruz allegedly using a pry tool to open mailboxes at a commercial mail receiving agency along Chalan Balako in Dededo.

A total of 27 mailboxes were broken into during those two days, court documents state.

The office manager told The Guam Daily Post he believes the thief was looking for tax refund checks that the government of Guam sent out last Friday.

Cruz allegedly told the feds he did not recall how many boxes he broke into but admitted he was looking for checks.

Cruz was captured by Guam police on Monday at the Gucci boutique in Tumon where he was arrested on suspicion of forgery, documents state.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors confirmed they are investigating the matter.

Prior arrests

This was not the first time Cruz was arrested on similar allegations.

He was charged in March with theft of property and forgery after he allegedly stole multiple checks worth a total of nearly $22,000. U.S. Postal Inspectors reviewed video surveillance that allegedly shows Cruz "fished" the checks from the Tamuning Post Office and altered the checks to cash them. Cruz told police he was forced to steal because he needed to "pay off debts and other things," court documents state.

Prison records state he was also arrested for robbery in 2004.