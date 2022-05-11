Feds: Thief broke into 27 mailboxes to steal checks

A man seen on video surveillance breaking into mailboxes in Dededo over the weekend allegedly admitted to federal authorities that he was looking for checks to steal.

Adrian Paul Quintanilla Cruz, 36, was charged Tuesday in the District Court of Guam with theft of mail.

This is the second case accusing Cruz of mail theft in less than three months.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Feb. 23, a United States Postal Service video camera allegedly caught Cruz opening other people's mailboxes at the Tamuning Post Office. In the February case, Cruz told investigators he "fished" checks, one worth $659, and in another person's mailbox, $21,216 worth of checks were stolen, according to court documents.

It wasn't clear why the theft of mail and checks at the Tamuning Post Office in February was treated as a local case, and not a federal case.

Cruz also is facing local charges including burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft, criminal impersonation, theft, home invasion and criminal mischief.

Caught on camera

The latest mail thefts were recorded Saturday and Sunday, allegedly showing Cruz using a pry tool to open mailboxes at a commercial mail receiving agency along Chalan Balako in Dededo.

A total of 27 mailboxes were broken into during those two days, court documents state.

An office manager at the private mail hub told The Guam Daily Post he believes the thief was looking for tax refund checks the government of Guam sent out Friday.

Cruz allegedly told federal agents he did not recall how many boxes he broke into, but admitted he was looking for checks.

Guam police captured Cruz on Monday at the Gucci boutique in Tumon, where he was arrested on suspicion of forgery, documents state.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors confirmed they are investigating the matter.

Prior arrests

In the February incident, Cruz told police officers he was "forced" to steal because he needed to "pay off debt and other things," he sent some money to a friend, and he still had a check worth $9,000, the location of which he refused to disclose at the time he was charged in the Superior Court of Guam on March 6.

Prison records state Cruz also was arrested in 2004 on suspicion of robbery.