Federal prosecutors want a convicted methamphetamine dealer to spend 25 years in the U.S. Bureau of Prison for his crime.

James Rumbaua Damaso, 53, who was found guilty of having 139.1 grams of meth on him when federal agents pulled him over back in 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood today.

He is convicted of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office seeks a 25-year prison term followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Defense attorney William Gavras asked the court for a sentence of 15 years.

Gavras noted in court documents that Damaso will be in his late 70s even if the court sentences him to the minimum range of 282 months in prison.

“Before he reaches 77, Mr. Damaso will either be dead or well past the age of criminality,” said Gavras in his sentencing memorandum filed in court. “Unlike stateside inmates, Mr. Damaso will do his time isolated from his family. His father and his three children live in Guam. They will likely remain thousands of miles from him throughout the incarceration and perhaps for the rest of his life. His ex-wife describes him as a ‘good person’ who has a close relationship with his three children.”

Smuggle drugs

Damaso was accused of working with Jeffrey Baldonado to smuggle drugs into Guam through the mail.

Baldonado has since taken a plea deal with the government, admitting to attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

In 2019, investigators intercepted a package containing 1,800 grams of meth addressed to Baldonado in Latte Heights, Mangilao. The drugs were replaced with sham and agents inserted a GPS tracking device inside, court documents state.

Authorities tracked the package to a residence in Dededo.

Baldonado told the feds that Damaso told him to "take it and get rid of it" after being given one of the four bags of sham, documents state.

Damaso also was convicted of separate federal drug charges in 2009, Post files state.