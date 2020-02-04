The federal government has asked for an emergency forfeiture of property posted by Wai Kam Ho, who has been a fugitive for the last six years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office was served a notice of execution of sale for a condominium owned by Ho that was posted as a property bond when he was charged with illegal gambling and money laundering.

The notice stated the property, a unit at the Beverly Palm Condominiums in Tamuning, is scheduled to be sold by public auction on Feb. 14.

Ho left Guam purportedly to tend to his sick wife and co-defendant Betsy Ho, but never returned despite numerous court orders requiring him to do so.

The couple, along with others, were charged with running an illegal gambling operation at the former MGM Spa building.

In a filing with the District Court of Guam, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the record has demonstrated Ho’s violation of the terms of his pretrial release and stated the property bond he posted, guaranteeing his appearance at all court hearings and the trial, should be forfeited to the federal government.

Prosecutors are attempting to get the court to order the forfeiture of the property bond so it can be filed with the Department of Land Management before the intended auction.

The defense will have an opportunity to file an opposition to the forfeiture by Feb. 6.