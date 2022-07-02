Finding a good job can be tough, but Kool Jay Kaselel, 32, was determined.

He and his wife are expecting their first child and the cost of basic goods and gasoline continue to go up, so he said he's hard-pressed to find a new full-time job.

"I'd like to think that I'll be employed again soon," Kaselel, who used to be a registered nurse but chose a marketing and service industry career path, told The Guam Daily Post as he was filling out two application forms from his choice employers less than half an hour after arriving Friday at a massive job fair.

The islandwide job fair, hosted by the Guam Department of Labor and the Office of the Governor, connected close to 90 employers with more than 2,000 job seekers.

"That's a conservative number" of people who showed up, said DOL spokesperson Janela Carrera.

Long before the 9 a.m. opening, a long line had formed at the RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort in Tamuning, the site of the job fair.

There was a constant flow of job seekers throughout the daylong job fair. Everywhere outside the ballroom, there were people filling out applications. In the ballroom itself, company representatives were fielding inquiries and handing out and receiving applications.

"I'm feeling lucky to get a job today. I hope I get a job," Pauline Woodrome, a 32-year-old mother of five, said shortly after she and her husband got to the job fair Friday morning.

Woodrome completed the Adult High School Diploma Program at Guam Community College while working in 2020, but the pandemic, she said, kept her home to care for her children.

With eased pandemic restrictions and "things going back to normal," she said she's ready to take on a full-time job. She used to work as a cashier and then a clerk for about eight years before the pandemic.

"I need to support the family. Everything is so expensive," she said. COVID-19-related issues forced her husband to stop work last year.

Hired 'on the spot'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who also dropped in at the job fair that was touted as the largest in 15 years, had said the government wants to support people returning to work who are, in turn, supporting their families, their community and the economy.

A number of employers, including Hyatt Regency Guam, hired job seekers "on the spot."

"Every single department we have, someone's already hired for them," said Hyatt Regency Guam learning manager Chihiro Ota. "For the most part, I would say it's a successful job fair."

The Tumon hotel, which had a table almost at the end of the ballroom, was able to hire about 20 people "on the spot" out of about 50 who had turned in completed applications as of 2 p.m. More were still coming in. The Hyatt interviewed the job applicants on the spot.

Personality, courtesy and how they present themselves, Ota said, were among main factors for a number of people hired by the hotel. "Skills can be taught. It's the personality that makes a difference," she said.

Prior to the job fair, there was "huge difficulty" trying to fill vacancies, she said.

'Huge turnout'

The challenge in hiring people is a common thread among many private sector employers on Guam, DOL Director David Dell'Isola said, so he was glad to see the "huge turnout."

Hundreds, he said, were hired on the spot based on an initial GDOL survey of employers. There were spaces for job interviews, as well as an American Job Center assistance center for those who needed help filling out applications or wanted photocopies of their resumes, among other things.

From hotels and restaurants to telecommunications, manufacturing and construction, many of the employers received a healthy volume of inquiries and applicants.

"We're looking for game changers," GTA Vice President for Customer Experience Sharon Davis said after the telecommunications firm conducted interviews of applicants for a wide range of positions.

Many want to get back into the workforce after the pandemic affected a lot of jobs, so GTA is glad to be part of the Friday job fair to help put people back to work, she said.

The Guam Department of Education, the only government of Guam agency at the job fair, said it had received about 50 completed applications as of 2 p.m.

"I'm very hopeful that we will be able to fill many of our vacancies," GDOE personnel specialist Eve Flores said, referring to about 300 instructional and noninstructional employees the public school system needs.

Core Tech International Corp., one of the largest employers on Guam, is in need of numerous employees for a broad cross section of company operations, from civil engineers to laborers and administrative staff, according to human resource assistant Imelda Espinoza.

Like the rest of the employers, Core Tech took in numerous applications from job seekers.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International Corp.

Denise Aldan, 26, said she's happy to get a job interview with Fish Eye Marine Park, scheduled for Monday. She and her friends said it's extremely helpful having so many employers in one place.

"I'm exploring my options and better opportunities here," she said. "This is my first time going to a job fair and I didn't know what to expect. But it's a good experience. Everybody's helpful. They made me feel welcome."