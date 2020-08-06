Felon admits dealing meth, laundering cash

A 3-year-old federal indictment and plea agreement were made public in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday, revealing a felon's involvement in meth distribution and laundering money for a major drug dealer.

Eric M. Aponik faces no less than 20 years behind bars and a maximum of life in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of a specific unlawful activity.

The plea agreement was filed with the federal court in February 2017.

Aponik admitted that he was involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth with Vincent Rios, a supplier in California, and four others between January 2013 and January 2017.

The plea agreement states Aponik received approximately 100 grams of meth a week over the four years and then distributed the drugs in exchange for cash, vehicles, firearms and other items of value.

The defendant admitted he used the drug proceeds to purchase vehicles and luxury items and improve his residence in Chalan Pago.

Aponik also admitted that he laundered money for Rios and another individual in exchange for meth, utilizing his employer's bank account.

Rios was sentenced to 27 years behind bars for conspiring to distribute more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine. He is appealing the sentence in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Drugs, cash, guns

The indictment alleges Aponik received $160,000 from Rios and deposited the cash in increments into his employer's bank account, then caused his employer to issue a check in the same amount to a title company to purchase a condominium unit for Rios.

Aponik allegedly did the same thing for another individual who paid him $125,000 in cash, and got his employer to issue a check in the same amount to purchase a residence in Barrigada, court documents state.

Federal authorities also determined that Aponik sold eight rifles, five pistols, three revolvers and more than 75 rounds of ammunition to a cooperating individual in May 2016. He sold firearms and ammunition on three other occasions, according to the plea agreement.

On Jan. 27, 2017, authorities executed a search warrant at Aponik's residence and found scales; paraphernalia; pipes; money counters; surveillance equipment; night vision goggles; cellphones; a Mercedes Benz C300 sedan; Infiniti SUV; Dodge Challenger; Chevrolet Corvette; Toyota Sequoia; Nissan 370Z; Yamaha, Kawasaki and Harley-Davidson vehicles; Jeep Wrangler; 62 Louis Vuitton handbags; six Gucci bags; multiple large-screen televisions; jewelry; seven Rolex watches; eight bars of silver totaling 3 pounds; 31 guns; and over 300 rounds of ammunition.

Aponik has been cooperating with authorities in the years since he signed the plea deal.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.