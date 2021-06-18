A man who was in government quarantine in Tumon was arrested after he left his room and allegedly showed his genitals to a hotel worker.

Nathaniel James Diaz Punzalan, 40, was charged with indecent exposure as a third-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim was cleaning one of the rooms when she was startled by the suspect who asked her for tissue and other items.

She told the suspect to return to his room and make his request to the Guam National Guard, which is running the government quarantine, documents state.

The suspect allegedly returned a second time when the victim saw him staring at her. She asked him again to go back to his room, documents state.

The victim allegedly told officers that the suspect returned about 10 minutes later with his pants down.

The suspect gestured for the victim to be quiet, but the victim yelled, causing the suspect to run back to his room, documents state.

The victim told police she was shaken up and frantic, and was fearful for her safety, documents state.

According to Post files, Punzalan was sentenced in the District Court of Guam to 10 years in federal prison after he was found guilty in 2008 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.